Budget focuses on long-term future: Nalumisa

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa has defended the 2026/2027 National Budget, describing it as a responsible and realistic plan that puts Fiji’s long-term future ahead of short-term political gains.

Speaking in Parliament, Nalumisa says the Budget was prepared amid global economic uncertainty and rising fuel costs, and makes prudent choices to protect essential services, support economic growth and invest in the country’s future.

He says the Coalition Government inherited major challenges after taking office in December 2022, including high public debt, stalled infrastructure projects and weakened public confidence, but chose reform and responsible decision-making over populism.

Nalumisa also cited an IMF report released in May this year, saying Fiji’s public debt remains sustainable despite moderate debt vulnerabilities.

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He says the $29.5 million allocation for the Ministry of Local Government will help modernise municipal services, improve urban planning, strengthen governance and support balanced regional development. The funding includes $8.46 million for the National Fire Authority, $2.3 million for emergency ambulance services and $5.2 million in municipal waste collection subsidies.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says Fiji must focus on becoming a more attractive place to live and work by improving housing affordability, healthcare, education and the overall quality of life, alongside competitive wages.