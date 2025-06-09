King Khan convicted for breaching restriction

Imran Khan, also known as King Khan, has been convicted by the Suva High Court for breaching a restriction order issued under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The court found that Khan altered a vehicle registration that was subject to a High Court restriction order, despite being aware of the conditions imposed under the order.

In delivering the conviction, Justice Thushara Rajasinghe stressed that Khan’s actions showed a lack of respect for the rule of law and interfered with a legal process aimed at preserving property under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The court noted Khan had four previous convictions, including two recorded within the past 10 years, and found no significant mitigating value in his character.

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While the court acknowledged his guilty plea at the earliest opportunity, it ruled that the seriousness of the breach required a custodial sentence.

Khan was sentenced to one year imprisonment, to be served concurrently with his current sentence.

The state and defense that they now have 30 days to appeal the conviction and sentence if they are dissatisfied with the decision