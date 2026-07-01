Nanovu determined to prove her worth

While she may be fairly new to the sport, Laite Nanovu is eager to prove herself when she faces India’s Anam Khan in the Kings Boxing Promotion event.

Nanovu started her professional career less than three years ago, and has fought only three times so far.

Her opponent comes with a wealth of experience, boasting five wins and two losses.

“Anam Khan, I know you’re an experienced boxer, but be prepared because I am your worst nightmare.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Kings Boxing Promotion will be held on the 25th at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, and you can watch it Live on our streaming platform vitiplus, costing $99 for local viewers and $199 for those overseas.