Second win for Junior Bula Boys

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

The Junior Bula Boys recordes its second win at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Papua New Guinea after beating Samoa 5-nil yesterday.

Fiji beat New Caledonia 2-nil in its first match last weekend.

Isoa Baselala netted a double against Samoa with a goal on either side of the half.

Shahil Prasad and Ryan Swami also found the back of the net, while the fifth was an own goal in the 80th minute.

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The Fiji U16 was leading 3-nil at the break.

The victory puts Fiji on the verge of a semi-final berth, whilst Samoa will need considerable help and a little luck elsewhere to keep their dreams of advancing past the group stage alive.

Fiji takes on hosts PNG in their last group game on Saturday.