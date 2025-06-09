Students get new support line

[Photo: FILE]

Substance abuse concerns among young people are driving a stronger push for action inside schools.

The government is expanding counselling services and training teachers to identify and support students facing challenges.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro states the focus is not only on warning students about substance abuse, but also ensuring they have somewhere to turn when they are facing challenges.

Speaking in support of the 2026–2027 National Budget, Radrodro said the Substance Abuse Advisory Council has been allocated $681,931 to strengthen its programs across schools and communities.

Article continues after advertisement

The funding will support the training of teachers as child protection officers, allowing them to better recognise concerns affecting students and respond appropriately.

Radrodro said the program would also continue leadership training for secondary students, school awareness activities, faith-based training and community outreach.

A major part of the investment is the development of new counselling hubs, supported by DFAT, which will provide students with direct access to professional counsellors.

Radrodro said the hubs at Savusavu and Vunisea will create spaces where students can speak openly about the issues they are facing and receive support within their own districts.

He said this was important because some students dealing with personal struggles may not seek help until problems have already affected their education and well-being.

The Minister says that strengthening counselling services gives schools another tool to respond earlier and supports students who may be experiencing challenges outside the classroom.

The move comes as the government continues to place greater focus on student welfare, recognising that improving education outcomes requires addressing the social issues affecting young people.

Radrodro adds that the investment is about creating a support network around students involving teachers, counsellors, families and communities, to help them remain engaged in education and make positive choices.