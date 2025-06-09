Baby Bula Boys eye second straight win

[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

The Fiji Under-16 boys side will be looking to continue its winning start to the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship when it faces Samoa in its second Group A match in Papua New Guinea today.

The Baby Bula Boys head into the encounter full of confidence after a 2-0 victory over New Caledonia in their tournament opener.

Fiji currently sits second in Group A behind hosts Papua New Guinea and knows another win would strengthen its chances of reaching the knockout stages of the competition.

Samoa will also be aiming to secure valuable points, setting the stage for an important contest in the race for a semi-final berth.

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The match kicks off at 6pm Fiji time.