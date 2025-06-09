Japan boosts Fiji customs with dedicated officer

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service will receive on-the-ground technical support from Japan after the two countries signed a Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at strengthening

customs operations and capacity building.

The agreement, signed between FRCS and the Customs and Tariff Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Finance, will see Japan Customs assign a dedicated Liaison Officer for Capacity

Building to Fiji, marking a significant step in expanding cooperation between the two customs administrations.

The liaison officer will serve as the key contact for all technical cooperation, providing direct and ongoing support to help strengthen FRCS capabilities and tailor training

and development programmes to Fiji’s needs.

FRCS says the partnership will help enhance staff expertise, introduce international best practices and further align Fiji’s customs operations with global standards.

The agreement also reflects the shared commitment of Fiji and Japan to strengthening customs capabilities across the Pacific and builds on Japan’s wider engagement with the region through initiatives such as the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting framework, while supporting ongoing efforts to harmonise customs standards and practices.