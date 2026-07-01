National coach happy with development work

Fiji men’s coach Shaun Corrie has praised the Suva Hockey Association for its efforts to develop the sport and keep it thriving.

Since the beginning of the year, the association has been running grassroots development programs for children as young as four years old, and those efforts are already beginning to bear fruit.

Shaun Corrie knows just how challenging it is to run grassroots development program and something he has experienced over the years.

What has impressed him most is the rapid progress the younger players have made so far this year.

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“I think the development work done by Suva and by Fatima has been going really well. Good to see an increase in the number of players, the skill level has started to pick up, you know Rome wasn’t done in a day. But it’s good to see their skills picking up little by little.”

Suva Hockey is inviting all those interested to join their programs every Saturday at the National Hockey Center.