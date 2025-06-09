Fire destroys vacant Vatuwaqa classroom

[Photo: File]

The National Fire Authority is investigating a fire that destroyed a classroom building at Vatuwaqa Primary School yesterday morning.

The incident happened after midnight, and firefighters brought it under control within an hour, preventing it from spreading to adjoining structures.

The estimated damage is $60,000.

The property, owned by the Ministry of Education, was vacant at the time.

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Preliminary investigations indicate the classroom remained unoccupied since a previous fire, and no security personnel were on-site.

No injuries were reported.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the Authority is deeply concerned by the growing trend of fires involving vacant buildings, warning that they place unnecessary pressure on emergency resources and threat surrounding communities.

Sowane says they are responding to more incidents where unattended buildings become targets for fire.

“A vacant building is not harmless. These properties can quickly become hotspots for illegal entry, vandalism, arson, and other unsafe activities. Once a fire starts, it can

spread rapidly to neighbouring homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure, placing lives and property at risk.”

Sowane urged all property owners, government ministries, businesses, and institutions to take greater responsibility for vacant buildings.