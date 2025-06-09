New 100-bed hospital to be located near wastewater treatment plant

Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu. [Photo: FILE]

The site chosen for the new 100-bed specialty hospital in Nadera was selected by the Government of India despite concerns over its proximity to the Kinoya wastewater treatment plant, according to the Ministers for Health and Lands.

Responding to questions on whether the location was appropriate given its proximity to the sewage treatment facility, Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu said the issue had already been raised with the Government.

He says the project is a development partnership between the Governments of Fiji and India, and Fiji was tasked with identifying suitable parcels of land.

Dr Lalabalavu says several sites were presented, and the Government of India ultimately chose the Nadera location.

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Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo also confirmed that the preference for the site came from the Indian Embassy after officials were shown a number of possible locations.

He says the embassy considered the site to be centrally located between Suva and Nausori and close to densely populated communities.

Vosarogo says Indian officials were fully aware that the wastewater treatment plant is located opposite the proposed hospital site.

When questioned about potential occupational health and safety concerns and whether odours from the treatment plant could pose health risks, Vosarogo maintained that the location had been agreed upon by the Indian side.

He says the hospital will be designed to address those concerns, adding that the structural design and building systems planned for the facility are expected to mitigate any impacts from the nearby treatment plant.

Vosarogo says he is confident the hospital’s design will be fit for purpose.