Fiji Airways explores local carbon projects

[Photo: Supplied]

Under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, airlines including Fiji Airways must offset emissions on eligible international routes.

Rather than purchasing credits from overseas markets, Fiji Airways is exploring whether high-integrity, local carbon projects can meet CORSIA’s requirements to keep the economic and environmental benefits at home.

Fiji’s First Aviation-Focused Carbon Market Training to build this local capability, Fiji Airways hosted an IATA-led Carbon Market Training at the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy.

The training was designed to build a shared understanding across regulators and the industry.

Article continues after advertisement

This initiative falls under the airline’s Maroroya (meaning “to protect” in Fijian) Sustainability Strategy, which explores how carbon markets can expand the airline’s broader conservation efforts.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Paul Scurrah says this training is about making sure Fiji isn’t just meeting an international obligation but building the local capability to shape how that obligation is met through projects that protect our environment and benefit our communities at the same time.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Apisai Rinamalo says Fiji has already generated high-integrity emission reduction units through the National Emission Reduction Programme.

He added that a carbon trading partnership would enable the forestry sector to directly support aviation’s Net Zero ambitions while promoting sustainable forest management.

Participants will work closely with government ministries to develop CORSIA-eligible carbon projects within Fiji.