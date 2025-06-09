Medicinal cannabis push begins

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji could soon open the door to a medicinal cannabis industry, with the government revealing strong public support for exploring the sector.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel states that 75 per cent of people consulted backed the move, following nationwide discussions on the future of cannabis-based medical products.

Medicinal cannabis refers to the controlled use of cannabis, also known as marijuana, weed or ganja, for medical purposes.

It involves using cannabis-based products under strict rules to ensure they are produced and used safely.

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Immanuel says the Nutraceutical and Medicinal Cannabis Task Force held 17 consultations across Fiji, involving 518 people and 12 government agencies.

The feedback, he states, will help the government assess the potential of the industry and put the right systems in place if Fiji moves forward with developing the sector.

Immanuel said exploring medicinal cannabis was part of the government’s wider plan to create new economic opportunities and diversify Fiji’s industries.

He also highlighted the Commercial Agriculture Task Force, which has progressed five major investment projects since it was established with Investment Fiji in 2023.

The projects include coffee, cocoa, honey, oil palm, papaya, citrus, pineapple and food manufacturing.

Immanuel adds that growing new industries and attracting investment will help create more opportunities for farmers, businesses and the economy.