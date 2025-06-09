Beqa youths boost maritime safety skills

[Photo: FILE]

More than 100 young people in Beqa are now better equipped to support maritime safety and earn a living after completing specialised training under the United Nations Development Programme’s Solesolevaki ni Veitaqomaki Initiative.

A total of 118 participants graduated with their Boat Master Licence and Restricted Master Engineer Class 6 certification, while 16 others completed fibreglass boat repair training.

The program equips participants with nationally recognised maritime qualifications and practical technical skills, creating new employment and income opportunities while strengthening maritime safety and resilience in island communities.

Graduate Peni Vodivodi says the training has enabled them to gain formal certification for skills they already had, opening the door to better job prospects and greater confidence in their work.

Article continues after advertisement

“We recently experienced the ordeal of people being lost at sea here in Beqa. This training has enhanced our knowledge of sea safety, teaching us what to do when we face danger.”

The program also included women, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to stay safe at sea.

This program is supported by the government and the British High Commission.