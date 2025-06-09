Hazelman respects Ali

[Source:Kings Boxing Promotions/Facebook]

Shane Hazelman believes Zeran Ali is a good boxer and can follow in the footsteps of his late dad, Joy Ali.

The Savusavu man will fight Ali next Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva under the Kings Boxing Promotions.

Hazelman says it’s a fight night not to be missed for boxing lovers.

He says his fight will be epic, which will lay the foundation for the three title fights.

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Hazelman also says Ali needs to come prepared and wishes him the very best ahead of their clash.

The main bout will see Mikaele Ravalaca take on Rohit Chauhan from India with the Lightweight WBA Oceania title on the line.

Robin Hazelman and Isikeli Senidoko are going to battle for the Super Middleweight BCF title while Binnu Singh meets Harjot Singh for the Super Bantam WBA Oceania belt.

Local fans who can’t make it to the Arena can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE for $99FJD on VITI+.

Overseas viewers can also witness every fight for $199FJD.