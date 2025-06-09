Seruiratu takes aim at cabinet size

[Photo: FILE]

The Coalition Government will be remembered for appointing all its members as either ministers or assistant ministers, says Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

He has also questioned whether the expanded cabinet is sustainable amid rising debt levels.

Responding to the 2026–2027 National Budget in Parliament, Seruiratu criticised the size of the cabinet, saying the government must consider the financial impact of its decisions at a time when Fiji is facing significant fiscal pressures.

He said while public servants and ministers have important roles to play, the government must ensure its structure is cost-effective and delivers value to taxpayers.

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Seruiratu linked the size of the cabinet to his broader concerns over government spending, arguing that greater discipline is needed as Fiji manages a growing debt burden.

He said every allocation must be carefully assessed against national priorities, including funding for essential services and development projects.

The Opposition Leader also called for a wider review of government efficiency, saying the focus should be on reducing unnecessary costs while improving outcomes for the people of Fiji.