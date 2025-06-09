Argentina, England rivalry resumes in World Cup semi-final

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Argentina and England will add another chapter to one of football’s fiercest rivalries when they meet in their first-ever FIFA World Cup semi-final on Thursday, with a place in Monday’s final on the line.

The rivalry has produced some of the tournament’s most iconic moments, from Antonio Rattin’s controversial sending-off in 1966 to Diego Maradona’s unforgettable “Hand of God” and stunning solo goal in the 1986 quarter-final. Argentina also knocked England out on penalties in 1998 after David Beckham was sent off, while England claimed a 1-0 group-stage win in 2002 through a Beckham penalty.

Despite the history, both camps insist the focus is on football.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says it is “just a soccer match,” while midfielder Rodrigo De Paul admits the fixture brings back memories of Maradona but says the team’s only goal is to win and reach the final.

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The rivalry remains one of the World Cup’s biggest attractions, but this time the prize is bigger than ever — a place in the final.

Argentina will take on England at 7am Thursday in the second semi-final.