Haiti and Migne part ways after World Cup

[Source: reuters]

Haiti and head coach Sebastien Migne have mutually agreed to part ways, bringing an end to the Frenchman’s tenure with the national team.

The Haitian Football Federation confirmed the decision on Tuesday and thanked Migne for his professionalism, commitment and dedication during his time in charge.

Migne, 53, took over the role in 2024 and guided Haiti to its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1974.

However, Haiti’s campaign ended in the group stage after defeats to Scotland, Brazil and Morocco.

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The Caribbean nation opened with a narrow 1-0 loss to Scotland before falling 3-0 to Brazil and 4-2 to Morocco.

Despite the early exit, Migne will be remembered for leading Haiti back to football’s biggest stage after a 52-year absence.