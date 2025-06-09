Big 30 for Naisewa

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women prop, Karalaini Naisewa, will run out for the 30th time in Drua colors on Saturday when they host the Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby W semifinal in Lautoka.

The Narata villager from Nadroga with maternal links to Nakorosule in Naitasiri has played 29 games for the side.

She is also the most capped Drua Women’s player and the top try-scorer with 10 tries.

On Saturday, she’ll pack down in the front row with her elder sister, Keleni Marawa, who is going to play her 23rd match for the club.

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Head coach, Mike Legge, says they’re embracing the pressure.

Legge declares the squad is under no illusions about the enormity of the task at hand, as they host Fiji’s only second Super W semi-final.

The Drua coach has named a familiar side to run out in Lautoka, with only one change in the match day 23 from their last regular season match three weeks ago.

Ivamere Rokowati who will come off the bench is the notable change in the squad.

Naisewa, Marawa and Tiana Robanakadavu are the starting front row with Mereoni Nakesa and Carletta Yee as locks.

Nunia Daunimoala, Salaseini Railumu and Sulita Waisega are the loose forwards.

Halfback Kolora Lomani will be the captain and runs the show with the impressive Varanisese Qoro at flyhalf.

Josivini Naihamu who has scored a try in every game starts at inside centre with Merewairita Neivoha outside her.

The back three are Aqela Raitubu, Atelaite Buna and Litiana Vueti.

The Drua hosts Reds at 1pm on Saturday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.