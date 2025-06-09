TSLS scholarship rules under review

[Photo: FILE]

Thousands of students depending on government scholarships could face changes as the country’s tertiary funding system comes under review.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the TSLS scholarship policy must be reassessed to reduce disruptions for students and improve how assistance is delivered.

Speaking in support of the 2026–2027 National Budget, Radrodro said the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS) has been allocated $160 million, an increase from $153 million last year.

But Radrodro said the focus was not only on increasing funding.

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TSLS, he states has been directed to review its scholarship policy to ensure students face minimal disruption while completing their studies.

The Minister says the agency must also strengthen its work with universities and colleges so students receive the full benefit of government scholarships and loans.

Radrodro adds that greater accountability will also be expected as TSLS manages the increased funding.

The review comes as government continues investing in tertiary education while looking to improve support for students and ensure public funds deliver better results.