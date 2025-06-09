Grace Road opens 4th True Fitness gym

[Photo: FILE]

The Grace Road Group has opened another True Fitness gym in Laqere, Nasinu, making it the 4th gym facility established by the company in the country.

The facility, worth over $2 million, offers premium gym equipment such as free weights and cardio machines suited for beginner, medium and professional levels.

President of the Grace Road group Daniel Kim says the opening of the facility in Nasinu was necessary as it is the most populated municipality in the country.

“Nasinu, first of all, it’s a population there. I don’t know the number, but probably the most, heaviest, you know, the density of the population in the whole of the country.So you need the gym.”

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Kim says it also reflects their commitment to helping communities in the fight against non-communicable diseases.

“As you know, Fiji is facing the biggest challenge, the problem, is health issue, especially the NCD. The rate is continuing to going up. Without tackling down the root cause, you can’t solve this issue.”

Nasinu Town Council Chief Executive Felix Magnus says the gym’s launch is part of the National Development Plan.

“The gym opening today is in terms of the National Deployment Plan through the Ministry of Health, Wellness Strategies, and the Ministry of Youth. We see that this gym will have a significant impact on the wellness of our people here in Nasinu. As for the youths of Nasinu, we have rugby teams, soccer teams, volleyball teams, and the youths don’t have a gym.”

Magnus adds that these investments will boost the Nasinu economy, bringing it closer to achieving its goal of becoming a city by 2030.

“Nasinu Town Council has a plan towards 2030 to become a city. So we have two of the components that can make us into a city, can turn us into a city. We have the infrastructure; we have the population. What we don’t have is the local economy. So that’s what we are pushing hard on.”

The Grace Road group is expected to open another True Fitness branch in Tamavua, expanding access to premium fitness services in the country.