Man dies in car after reported suburban shooting

olice tape at a crime scene where a building was destroyed in a suspected fire bombing last night in Richmond, Melbourne. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/James Ross]

A man has died in an early morning shooting, prompting a homicide investigation.

Emergency services were called to North Rocks Rd, Carlingford, in Sydney’s northwest shortly after 7am on Wednesday, following reports of a shooting.

Officers from The Hills Police Area Command found the man, aged in his 30s, with significant injuries inside a car.

He was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

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He is yet to be formally identified.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries are ongoing, police said.

North Rocks Rd remained closed at 9am with the public urged to avoid the area.