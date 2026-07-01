Delivering Olympic Values Beyond the Field

While the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee prepares for Team Fiji’s departure to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, its Olympic Values Education Program team has been actively engaging with communities in the Western Division.

The team began its outreach in Malolo, visiting Malolo District Primary School and Ratu Lalabalavu Secondary School before continuing to Drasa Avenue Primary School, Lautoka Special School, and the National Council for Disabled Persons.

The visits build on last year’s outreach through FASANOC’s ACE Program, during which sports equipment and recycling wheelie bins were donated to the schools to encourage active lifestyles and promote environmental responsibility.

Guided by the Olympic values of Excellence, Respect, and Friendship, FASANOC remains committed to making a lasting impact in schools and communities, ensuring the legacy of sport extends well beyond the playing field.