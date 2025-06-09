Rabitu, Vakatawa in line for debuts

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians newcomers Sikeli Rabitu and Virimi Vakatawa are expected to earn their first Test caps against Scotland this weekend as head coach Senirusi Seruvakula looks to give every member of his squad an opportunity during the first round of the Nations Championship.

Also set for game time is Sam Wye, who is yet to feature in this year’s campaign.

Seruvakula says it was important to honor a commitment made to the players at the start of the tournament.

“When we start the campaign, I’ve ensured the players that everyone is going to get a game. So from the last two games, the only players that need to wear the jersey is Rabitu, Sam Wye and Virimi Vakatawa. They will be in the team.”

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The Fiji coach says every player selected in the squad deserves the opportunity to represent the country.

“I’ve already told the players that everyone is going to get a game. They are here. They have been selected to make the team. Everyone will have a share of wearing that jersey for their country.”

Fiji will take on Scotland at 1.10am this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.