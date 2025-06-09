North’s first human rights office opens

[Photo: Supplied]

Twenty-seven years after its establishment, the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has opened its first office in the Northern Division.

The new Labasa office means people will no longer have to travel to Suva to seek assistance for human rights violations and discrimination complaints.

It is expected to improve access to justice for vulnerable groups who may have previously felt isolated or unsure of where to turn for help.

Commissioner Shantelle Khan says the office will provide an important outlet for those facing human rights issues.

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“Can you imagine the vulnerable groups, the people who’ve been facing human rights violations, not even sure where they can go and feeling very isolated and very alone, now perhaps there is an outlet, there is a space that they can go to, to have their issue addressed.”

Khan says while the new office marks a significant milestone for the North, the Commission continues to face financial and staffing challenges as it works to deliver services across the country.

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the office will also play an important role in educating communities about their rights and responsibilities.

He says the North has often been behind in access to services and information available elsewhere in the country, and the Commission’s presence in Labasa will help bridge that gap and improve understanding of human rights and anti-discrimination issues.

The Commission hopes its presence in Labasa will bring support, awareness and access to justice closer to communities across the Northern Division.