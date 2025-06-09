Deans quarterfinals expected to be at different venues

Some Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Vodafone Deans national quarterfinals games are expected to be held at different venues this year and not at a central venue, which has been the standard practise.

This has been confirmed to FBC News by the Fiji Rugby Union Acting Chief Operations Officer, Talemo Waqa.

The national quarterfinals are going to be held in Suva and Lautoka, and if northern teams qualify, then there’s a possibility they may host some games as well.

However, the national finals will be played in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

A central venue for the national quarters and semis has been the standard practise over the years.

Waqa says in schools rugby, they talk about development first, so why not take the development to their respective zones.

He also says these changes have been endorsed by the Ministry of Education and FSSRU.

The Eastern and Southern Zones have agreed to host their nationals at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Talemo Waqa goes on to say that fans in the North and West also want to watch the giants of school rugby like RKS, Lelean, QVS, Suva Grammar, Marist Brothers, and others.

Details of the national quarterfinals will be released once everything has been finalized to determine where the respective teams will play.

The Deans eliminations will be held on August 1st, followed by the national quarterfinals on the 8th and semifinals a week later.

The finals are scheduled for August 22nd at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Zone will have their semifinals this weekend at Dawasamu Secondary and Saint Vincent College school grounds.

Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School are going to play in the under-18 semifinal with the Lutubula Trophy on the line.