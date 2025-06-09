Labour shortage due to decline in technical education: Singh

[Photo: FILE]

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says Fiji’s labour shortage is mainly due to the decline of technical and vocational education, not overseas labour mobility schemes.

Speaking during the 2026/2027 National Budget debate in Parliament, Singh rejected claims that the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility and Recognized Seasonal Employer schemes were the main cause of worker shortages.

He says the closure of technical colleges and reduced investment in skills training over the years had affected the supply of skilled workers.

A key contributor, of course, to today’s shortage was the closure of the technical colleges and the decline in technical vocational training for several years. Mr. Speaker, sir, when they opened the technical colleges, I have alluded to this in this House, they opened the technical colleges in 2014/2015 and then they closed all those that were attached to the secondary schools, and in 2018, all of a sudden, in 2019, they closed all the technical colleges and there was nothing left.So, and of course, in the process, taxpayers lost $30 million plus

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Singh says the coalition government is addressing the issue by reopening technical colleges, strengthening vocational training, expanding apprenticeship programmes and increasing workplace attachment opportunities.

He adds that from January 1, 2027, the National Training and Productivity Centre levy will be adjusted, with 50 percent of the levy redirected towards training and skills development.

The Minister adds that a new 200 percent tax deduction for eligible employer spending on training will encourage businesses to invest in upskilling workers.

The Ministry of Employment has received $14.9 million in the 2026/2027 Budget, including funding to improve employment services, support workforce readiness and assist returning workers.

Singh says long-term investment in skills development is needed to ensure Fiji has enough qualified workers to support local industries and economic growth