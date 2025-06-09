34 schools ready for Kula Awards 2026

[Photo: FILE]

More than 30 schools from across Fiji are preparing to take centre stage at the Kula Awards 2026, as the country’s young performers, filmmakers, and artists come together for one of the biggest celebrations of creativity and storytelling.

The Kula Awards, organised by Film Fiji, will feature 34 schools competing across the Dance, Film, and Art categories, highlighting the incredible talent and imagination of students from different parts of the country.

The excitement begins on Friday, 21st August, with the Dance Competition at the Vodafone Arena, starting from 6pm.

A total of 22 schools will battle it out on stage, showcasing their energy, creativity, and cultural expression as they compete for awards including Best Costume, Best Male and Female Dancer, and Best Dance Group awards.

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The following day, Saturday, 22nd August, attention turns to the Japan ICT Theatre for the Film and Art Competition, where 35 schools will showcase their storytelling ability and artistic creativity.

This year’s competition will see participation from schools across Fiji, including Queen Victoria School, Ratu Kadavulevu School, Yat Sen Secondary School, and Adi Maopa Secondary School from Vanua Balavu in Lau, reflecting the nationwide reach of the Kula Awards.

The reigning Dance champions, Tavua College, will also return as they look to defend their title against some of the country’s most talented young performers.

Film Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Jone Robertson, says the strong participation from schools reflects the growing passion and creativity among Fiji’s young people.

“Seeing 34 schools take part this year shows the level of interest and talent we have among our students. The Kula Awards give them a platform to express themselves, share their stories, and celebrate their creativity with the wider community.”

He added that the event plays an important role in developing Fiji’s creative industry by encouraging young people to explore storytelling through different forms of expression.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) will bring the Kula Awards 2026 to audiences across Fiji and overseas, with the event broadcast LIVE on FBC 2 from 6pm and digital coverage available through Viti+ for international viewers.

FBC General Manager Television, Sitiveni Halofaki, says FBC is proud to showcase the achievements of Fiji’s young creatives through its broadcast platforms.

“The Kula Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the talent, dedication, and creativity of our students. At FBC, we are proud to provide a platform that allows these young Fijians to share their performances and stories with audiences across the country and around the world. With 34 schools participating, this year’s event promises to be a true celebration of Fiji’s next generation of creatives.”

Tickets for the Kula Awards will go on sale soon.