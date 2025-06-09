Kikau welcome Potter’s return

Bati star Viliame Kikau has backed Mick Potter's return as Fiji coach @NRL Photos

Fiji’s rugby league star, Viliame Kikau, welcomes the return of Mick Potter as the Bati coach for this year’s World Cup and beyond.

Potter was the Fiji Bati coach when they beat New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup quarterfinal.

Kikau hopes they can repeat the same feat this year.

He says Mick Potter is a great coach and obviously, he’s had the job before, and knows how to communicate and work with Fijians.

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The former Bati captain believes that Potter keeps it simple for the boys.

Fiji has made the semi-finals in three of the last four World Cups, so the belief is always there, according to Kikau.

Meanwhile, former Bati captain Kevin Naiqama is set to be a member of Potter’s coaching staff.

Our Bati is in pool A with Australia, New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

They open their campaign against the Cook Islands at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium on October 18 before taking on the Kangaroos at Suncorp Stadium on October 25 and the Kiwis at Cbus Super Stadium on October 31.