No transport fare hike yet

[Photo: FILE]

Commuters could face higher transport costs as rising fuel prices put pressure on maritime and minibus operators.

However, the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission says no fare increase has been approved.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says the Commission’s priority is protecting consumers while ensuring operators are able to sustain their services.

“Periods of rising costs present challenges for both service providers and consumers. Our responsibility is to carefully assess the available evidence and ensure that any adjustment is necessary, reasonable, and supported by the facts.”

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FCCC says it has also received complaints about fare increases on rural and trunk routes.

Although these routes are not regulated by FCCC, Jiuta says the Commission is working with the Land Transport Authority to assess the concerns and determine the appropriate action.

The Commission is warning operators to consider the impact of higher fares on households and businesses already facing cost pressures.

Consumers who believe they have been overcharged are being urged to report the matter to FCCC.

The Commission says it will continue monitoring fuel prices and industry conditions before making a final decision on any regulated fare changes.