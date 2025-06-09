Will Ferrell reunites with longtime collaborators

[Source: Reuters]

For actor Will Ferrell, assembling a cast filled with familiar faces for the Netflix golf comedy series, “The Hawk,” added a special chemistry ​that elevated the show.

The “Step Brothers” actor recalled many shared laughs that went ‌beyond the humor of the series.

“Some of the more fun parts were just sitting around the monitor, and Molly [Shannon] and Chris Parnell and I reading “SNL” (‘Saturday Night Live’) stories,” Ferrell said.

The “Anchorman” actor added ​that there was a unique energy and rapport on set compared with other ​projects because the series was created alongside longtime friends.

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“The Hawk” was ⁠created by Ferrell, who also stars as the lead character, Lonnie Hawkins, alongside his ​real-life close friends: former “SNL” writer Harper Steele and “The Other Guys” director Chris Henchy.

The cast ​also includes Molly Shannon as Lonnie’s estranged wife, Stacy; Jimmy Tatro as Lonnie’s resentful son and fellow golfer, Lance; and Fortune Feimster as Sam, Lonnie’s caddie.

The show follows Lonnie, a golfer whose career ​peaked in 2004, as he attempts to recapture his former success later in ​life.

Despite tensions within his family, he is determined to make a comeback.

Shannon, who has collaborated with ‌Ferrell ⁠for decades, dating back to their time as “SNL” cast members in 1995, said it was difficult to scream at him while playing Stacy.

“It was hard because I’m so close to Will,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tatro said he was amused while portraying a character ​who harbors resentment toward ​his father, whom ⁠Ferrell portrays.

“It was funny to hate someone so much in a show that I admire so much in real life,” he said.

Ferrell, ​who has starred in many sports comedies, said he was ​drawn to ⁠creating a series centered on people whose lives revolve around golf.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the world of golf,” he said.

“It’s like such a tortured existence for these men and ⁠women ​who just stand over a ball six hours a ​day taking shots and have to be perfect. And I thought, ‘Oh, that must drive you crazy,'” he ​added.

“The Hawk” begins streaming on Netflix on Thursday.