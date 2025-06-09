Ratu Naiqama calls for better use of land

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu during the Bose Ni Yasana o Lau [Photo: FILE]

Lau’s vast land resources have not translated into the economic progress many expected.

Officiating as chief guest this morning, President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is urging the province to rethink how it uses its biggest asset to create wealth and opportunities.

Opening the Bose Ni Yasana o Lau in Suva, Lalabalavu said owning land was not enough if communities were unable to use it to create wealth.

He highlighted Māori communities in New Zealand, saying they have turned limited land ownership into successful economic ventures through the sale of goods and development of businesses.

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“The Māori people in New Zealand own only six percent of their land, but they are a country that’s economically doing better”.

Lalabalavu said Lau people have full ownership of their land, yet many continue to face financial struggles.

He urged the island group to explore new ways of using its land, including increasing production and selling local goods, to strengthen household incomes and the wider economy.

He also called on Lau elders to strengthen their support for young people, saying the future of the province depends on developing capable and financially independent leaders.

“The Province of Lau should be empowered to improve and become successful in the future”.

Ratu Naiqama said the younger generation must be given opportunities to grow, lead and contribute to the development of Lau.

The Bose Ni Yasana o Lau opened today at the Great Council of Chiefs grounds in Nasese, Suva, with discussions continuing over the coming days.