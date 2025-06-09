Labasa targets another crucial win in Round 14

[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

The race for the Extra Premier League title and top-eight positions continues this weekend with a full slate of Round 14 matches across the country.

League leaders Labasa FC will look to strengthen their hold at the top of the standings when they host Suva FC at Subrail Park on Saturday.

Sunday’s action will see Rewa FC take on Nadroga FC at the HFC Bank Stadium, while Tailevu Naitasiri FC faces Nadi FC in the earlier fixture at the same venue.

In the west, Lautoka FC will host Nasinu FC at Churchill Park as both sides chase valuable competition points.

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Meanwhile, Ba FC will welcome Navua FC to the 4R Stadium at Govind Park in what is expected to be another closely contested encounter.

With the season entering its business end, every point will be crucial as teams continue their push for the league title and a place in the top eight.