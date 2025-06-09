Book aims to address abortion stigma

The Silent Cry Book. [Photo: Letitia Shelton Facebook Page]

A new publication is encouraging conversations about abortion and the value of life through stories from across Fiji.

Co-author and Pastor Letitia Shelton says the book aims to start hard conversations on an issue that is a reality, yet rarely discussed.

The book is a call for churches and communities to offer support and help instead of judgment.

“When we can speak life and we can offer help and hope rather than just saying, you know, you’re a sinner. We are pioneering tonight because this is a topic that has not been spoken about. We’re going to disrupt darkness and it will be awkward and people won’t like it. And yes, but may we do that.”

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Pastor Ritchie Yagomate, says abortions do not just concern women but also men.

“We often hear about abortion, and sometimes we think this is just a woman’s issue. But I believe it’s also a man’s issue that we’ve got to start thinking about.”

Yagomate says that men also have an important role to play in supporting women during pregnancies.

“To every young man that I hear today, hear me carefully that when your girlfriend tells you that she is pregnant, your first words matter. Don’t say, you have ruined my life. Don’t say, go fix it. Instead say, we’ll face this together. Those five words will change generations.”

The book reflects a silent struggle surrounding abortion in Fiji, with hopes to bring healing through shared stories.