Military must respect civilian control: Tikoduadua

[Photo: FILE]

Defense Minister Pio Tikoduadua has stressed that military authority must remain subject to civilian control.

Tikoduadua told Parliament the coalition government has affirmed that disciplined forces exist to serve the people.

He states that national security cannot be separated from democracy, accountability, human rights, and the rule of law.

The Minister adds that Fiji’s history shows what happens when institutions entrusted with defending the nation move beyond their lawful responsibilities.

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“Military intervention in politics weakens democratic institutions, damages economic confidence, divides communities and diminishes trust in the disciplined forces. This government chose not to conceal that history or soften its lessons. We chose to confront it because no institution becomes stronger by refusing to examine the moments when it failed the country.”

Tikoduadua further states that a professional military does not decide who governs, but protects the constitutional system through which the people make decisions.

“The strongest security institution is not the one most feared by the population. It is the one most trusted by the people.”

He adds that the National Security Strategy 2025-2029 places citizens’ safety and well-being at the center of security policy.

“For too long, security was sometimes treated as the protection of the state from criticism or political disagreement. Our approach has been that the state becomes stronger when citizens are free to participate, when institutions are accountable, and when political change can occur without violence. Democracy is not an obstacle to national security.”

The Minister stresses that the Fiji Police Force remains the primary law enforcement institution and the RFMF may provide specialist support when lawfully authorized and genuinely necessary.