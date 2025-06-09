More than 8,000 families seek safer homes

[Photo: FILE]

More than 8,000 applications for rural housing assistance over the past three years have highlighted the growing need for safe and resilient homes in Fiji’s rural and maritime communities.

The 2026–2027 National Budget maintains a $3 million allocation each for the Rural Outer Island Development Program and the Rural Housing Assistance Program.

Responding to the 2026–2027 National Budget in Parliament, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management Mosese Bulitavu says the continued investment will support communities facing challenges in housing, access and disaster preparedness.

He says the high number of housing applications shows the importance of providing better living conditions for families in rural areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Funding for the construction and retrofitting of evacuation centres has increased to $2.2 million.

The Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges Program will receive $3 million to improve links to essential services, while the Self-Help Projects Program has been increased to $1.3 million.

The Budget also continues to support the High-Risk Water and Sanitation Programme, the Seafaring Entrepreneurial Assistance Program, and the second phase of the Sawanikula to Tubarua Road Project in Noimalu.

Bulitavu says the investments are aimed at strengthening disaster resilience, improving connectivity and supporting long-term development in rural and maritime communities.