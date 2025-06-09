Parents encouraged to prioritize children's dental and medical care

[Photo: FILE]

Parents are being encouraged to ensure their children undergo regular dental and medical check-ups as serious health conditions are increasingly being detected at a young age.

Daily Care Dental Principal Dentist Dr. Mehar Angez says children should have a dental check-up every three months so that problems affecting their teeth and gums can be identified and treated early.

Dr. Angez says oral health is closely linked to overall health, making routine dental care an important part of a child’s wellbeing.

She says cases of diabetes, anemia and heart-related conditions are now being seen in younger children, highlighting the need for regular general medical check-ups in addition to dental visits.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Angez is also urging parents to pay close attention to their children’s diet and reduce their sugar intake.

She says some children as young as 11 have recently been diagnosed with diabetes and encourages families to replace sugary foods with healthier options such as fresh fruits to promote a happier and healthier lifestyle.