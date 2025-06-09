Multi-Ethnic grant application to open soon

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh. [Photo: FILE]

More than 750 community-based organisations have benefited from the Ministry for Multi-Ethnic Affairs’ Grant Programme over the past two financial years, with applications for the next funding round set to open soon.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh highlighted the figures while commissioning a new sheltered walkway at the Balata Hindu Cemetery in Tavua.

Singh says the Ministry assisted 202 community projects and organisations during the 2024/2025 financial year and has supported a further 549 organisations in the current financial year.

He says the projects include cemetery upgrades, accessibility improvements, fencing, water supply projects, boreholes, solar lighting, community halls, musical instruments and livelihood development initiatives.

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The Minister also encouraged community organisations across Fiji to apply when the next round of the Multi-Ethnic Grant Scheme opens.