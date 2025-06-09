Second win for Northland

Northland and Northern Bulls contest for the ball.

Northland has continued its unbeaten run in the Vodafone Vanua Championship following a 21-13 victory over Northern Bulls in Nausori today.

Last week the side beat Ra.

It was a physical affair in the opening 40 minutes with both sides using their forwards to set the tone.

Fans were entertained as the brutal battle lived up to expectations.

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Two drunken supporters had to be escorted from the grandstand by Police and they missed the rest of the match.

The off-field incident failed to have an impact on the torrid affair with the Naitasiri based team getting a try and penalty while Northland converted two penalties in the first half.

Northern Bulls had a slight advantage at the break leading 8-6.

It was Northland who struck first after the breather with a well worked try. Just less than 10 minutes Northern Bulls were reduced to 13 man after copping a yellow and red card.

The numerical advantage worked to Northland’s favor with another try to lead 18-8.

Despite playing with a man short, the Bulls played with heart and found their way to the tryline for an unconverted try to trail 13-18.

A penalty late in the game to Northland sealed the win.

In other results, Cakaudrove beat Bua 11-0, Tavua edge Yasawa 27-10, Ra thrashed Coastland 33-08, Namosi overcame Nasinu 34-22, and Ovalau edge Serua 17-14.