Yasawa, Cakaudrove record big wins in Ranadi Cup

Ra women in action.

Yasawa and Cakaudrove were among the biggest winners in Round Two of the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup, recording commanding victories over their opponents.

At Theodore Park, Yasawa thrashed Tavua 59-7, while Cakaudrove ran rampant against Bua with an emphatic 86-12 win at Ratu Ganilau Park.

Navosa also impressed, overcoming Malolo 63-32 at Lawaqa Park, while Serua secured a convincing 57-29 victory over Ovalau at Nasau Park.

Ra continued its strong start to the competition with a comfortable 42-5 win over Coastland at Narauyaba Sports Ground.

Article continues after advertisement

The closest contest of the round was at Ratu Cakobau Park, where Northern Bulls edged Northland 27-25 in a thrilling encounter.

The results set up another exciting round of Ranadi Cup action as teams continue their push for a place in the next stage of the competition.