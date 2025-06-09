Alia Bhatt joins Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad 2 cast

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, the upcoming sequel to the 2018 cult fantasy horror film Tumbbad.

The actor will star alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 3, 2027.

The sequel will be directed by Adesh Prasad and is being produced by Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios.

Sharing her excitement about joining the project, Alia said the original film had left a lasting impression on her. She said, “Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it.

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Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting.”

She further added, “To now become a part of that world is incredibly special.

I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together.”

Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who returns to expand the Tumbbad universe, welcomed Alia to the project. He asserted, “Having Alia Bhatt come on board for Tumbbad 2 is truly delightful for all of us. She is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of this generation, and I am sure the audience will get to witness something unique with her in the film.”