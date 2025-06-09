Ukraine awaits new government after prime minister's shock dismissal

[Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian lawmakers were getting ready to vote on another government this week after the president dismissed his prime minister in a ​move he said would bring fresh thinking, but critics warned could stoke disorder at a key point in the war.

In a shock ‌announcement, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he would replace Yulia Svyrydenko after she had only served a year in office, prompting speculation over who would get the top job at a time when Kyiv is facing intensified attacks.

Lawmakers said on social media that likely contenders to replace Svyrydenko include Serhiy Koretskyi, head of state oil and gas firm Naftogaz; Energy Minister Denys ​Shmyhal, who was previously defence minister for six months; and current Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

CRISIS MANAGERS SEEN AS CANDIDATES

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Zelenskiy posted images of meetings with ​each after announcing Svyrydenko’s dismissal. Under the Ukrainian system, he will propose a prime minister who selects most other cabinet members. ⁠All must be approved by parliament.

The president said on Sunday he was seeking “renewal” at the top of government and law enforcement agencies to strengthen Kyiv’s quest for more ​air defences from allies, bolster its bid for EU membership, and prepare for Russian attacks on the power grid this winter.