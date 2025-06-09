Ukraine awaits new government after prime minister's shock dismissal

[Source: Reuters]
Ukrainian lawmakers were getting ready to vote on another government this week after the president dismissed his prime minister in a move he said would bring fresh thinking, but critics warned could stoke disorder at a key point in the war.
In a shock announcement, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he would replace Yulia Svyrydenko after she had only served a year in office, prompting speculation over who would get the top job at a time when Kyiv is facing intensified attacks.
Lawmakers said on social media that likely contenders to replace Svyrydenko include Serhiy Koretskyi, head of state oil and gas firm Naftogaz; Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, who was previously defence minister for six months; and current Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
CRISIS MANAGERS SEEN AS CANDIDATES
Zelenskiy posted images of meetings with each after announcing Svyrydenko’s dismissal. Under the Ukrainian system, he will propose a prime minister who selects most other cabinet members. All must be approved by parliament.
The president said on Sunday he was seeking “renewal” at the top of government and law enforcement agencies to strengthen Kyiv’s quest for more air defences from allies, bolster its bid for EU membership, and prepare for Russian attacks on the power grid this winter.