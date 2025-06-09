Jobs-first approach urged to tackle labour challenges

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s economic development strategy must focus on creating quality jobs, strengthening skills and retaining workers, as the country continues to face labour shortages and skilled migration challenges.

International development specialist Dr Naren Prasad says economic growth alone should not be the only measure of progress, with greater emphasis needed on creating decent employment opportunities for Fijians.

He says people often leave the country in search of better job security, healthcare services and improved living conditions.

“People don’t want to move for the sake of moving. They move for certain reasons, and those reasons are job security, better health facilities, security, and decent jobs.”

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Dr Prasad says providing these opportunities locally would encourage more skilled workers to remain in Fiji and contribute to the economy.

Permanent Secretary for Employment Jone Nemani says addressing skilled migration requires a collective effort involving government, employers, workers and civil society.

“It’s not only the government, but the key stakeholders, whether it’s employer reps or workers’ reps or government or civil society, is to work in collaboration to try and address the issue of skilled migration.”

The speakers say that while Fiji cannot stop people from seeking overseas opportunities, more can be done to create better jobs, improve training and build a stronger workforce.