Koroilavesau sounds alarm over debt costs

Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau. [Photo: FILE]

The billions Fiji owes today could become the burden carried by tomorrow’s generation.

That was the warning from Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau as he responded to the 2026-2027 Budget in Parliament, questioning whether the country is borrowing enough for the future or simply creating a bigger financial weight for Fijians to carry.

Koroilavesau says public debt is nearing $12 billion, with Fiji’s debt-to-GDP ratio moving closer to 85 percent.

He states the figures should concern every Fijian because rising debt means more government revenue will be tied up in repayments instead of improving the services people depend on.

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“As spending commitments have increasingly shifted towards spending, fewer physical resources have been available for infrastructure development. This trend has weakened the capacity for physical policy to support long-term economic transformation, to improve productivity, and strengthen Fiji’s growth potential.”

Koroilavesau says nearly $600 million is being spent every year on interest payments alone.

He said that money could have gone towards fixing roads, improving water supply, strengthening hospitals and creating opportunities for young people.

Koroilavesau says the government cannot continue increasing spending without answering a simple question: What are Fijians getting in return?

He says that while the national budget has grown to $4.8 billion, a large portion is being consumed by operating costs rather than projects that generate long-term economic growth.

Koroilavesau says the pressure is already being felt by families who are facing high prices, increased expenses and limited financial relief.

He pointed out that workers, teachers, nurses, technical officers and small business owners are carrying the weight of the economy through taxes while struggling to keep up with the cost of living.

Koroilavesau says giving temporary relief while increasing financial pressure elsewhere does not solve the bigger problem.

He says a stronger economy must put more money into people’s hands, support businesses and create jobs that can sustain families.

The Opposition MP also questioned whether Fiji’s investment promises are translating into real projects, saying an $8 billion investment pipeline means little if those projects remain stuck on paper.

He says the government must provide answers on which investments are moving forward and when ordinary Fijians will see the benefits.

Koroilavesau also raised concerns from the tourism industry over the new tourism tax and commercial use of marine areas, warning that added costs could eventually affect operators, workers and visitors.

However, he acknowledged Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel’s efforts, saying the Minister had inherited a difficult financial position and was attempting to bring stronger financial discipline.

Koroilavesau says Fiji now faces a critical choice, either strengthen fiscal management today or leave future generations to pay for decisions made now.

He adds that the real test of the Budget is not the size of the numbers on paper but whether it improves the lives of the people who are struggling to make ends meet.