Police probe Nausori school sexual assaults

[Photo: FILE]

Police in Nausori are investigating allegations of sexual assault involving students at a prominent boarding school.

Officers have visited the school to take statements.

While Police have not confirmed the number of alleged victims, FBC News has been reliably informed that at least one of the students is in Year 9.

FBC News has also been reliably informed that the school was without electricity for some days, and the alleged assaults occurred during this period.

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It is alleged that a group of suspects entered the school’s dormitories and carried out the assaults.

According to information received by FBC News, the incident allegedly occurred last Monday, with electricity restored on Saturday.

A parent who contacted FBC News has raised concerns about the safety and security of students at the boarding school.

We are also trying to get comments from Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro.