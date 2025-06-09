Real estate’s training gap exposed

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s growing real estate industry is facing challenges due to the absence of formal curricula to cater to its practitioners.

The Real Estate Agents Board has confirmed that while interest in the sector is increasing, with more than 200 registered salespersons, most agents entered the industry without specialized training.

Board Chair Dr Ilimotama Cawi said Fiji has the workforce capacity to meet real estate demand, but the lack of tailored programs has left a gap in professional standards.

“Yes we have a lot of interest. For example, there are more than 200 salespeople now and the interest is still growing, but before we did not have any training specifically.”

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Data shows that the majority of real estate agents have their highest educational attainment either at Year 10 or Year 13.

Cawi added that maintaining ethical practices within the sector has been challenging.

“Now it will be inclusive, so we’ll roll out this program and for those that will be coming in we’ll have them go through the training and with the current ones they’ll go through the training but a different side of the program.”

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel echoed the need for investment in education and training to strengthen Fiji’s workforce.

“Behind every transaction is a family seeking security, an entrepreneur pursuing opportunity, a business expanding its operations, or an investor placing confidence in Fiji’s future.”

Most of Fiji’s real estate practitioners are high school leavers without formal qualifications, leaving the industry vulnerable to fraud and scams. Now, a new memorandum of understanding with the Fiji National University aims to secure the sector and raise professional standards.