Kumar questions government's 'responsible budget' claim

[Photo: FILE]

Opposition Member of Parliament, Premila Kumar, says rising public debt and slowing economic growth are among the biggest concerns in the coalition government’s 2026/27 National Budget.

Speaking during the budget debate in Parliament, Kumar says the government is planning to borrow an additional $1.4 billion, bringing total borrowing over its term to about $3.4 billion.

She says much of the borrowing is being used to fund day-to-day government expenses rather than long-term development projects.

The Opposition MP questioned how the Government expects the economy to grow while promoting an $8.9 billion investment pipeline.

Article continues after advertisement

“Pipeline figures look great, but a pipeline does not grow the economy; actual investments, actual construction, actual production, and actual job creation do.”

Kumar also questioned the government’s spending priorities.

“82% of total expenditure is allocated to salaries, wages, utilities, and the day-to-day running of government. And only 18% is allocated for capital investment. And this share will continue to fall because our debt is rising.”

Kumar warns that Fiji’s fiscal challenges will worsen unless the government changes its economic direction.

She did not support the 2026/2027 national budget.