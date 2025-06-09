Gavoka to lead Fiji-Israel parliamentary caucus

From left: David Parsons, Senior Vice President and International Spokesman, International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), Deputy Prime Minister and Chair, Fiji–Israel Allies Caucus Viliame Gavoka and Josh Reinstein, President, Israel Allies Foundation and Director, Knesset Christian Allies Caucus. [Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

The government is strengthening its relationship with Israel through a new parliamentary caucus, with Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka appointed as its first chair.

Gavoka says the move will create a direct link between Fiji’s lawmakers, Israel’s Knesset members and parliamentarians from more than 60 countries involved in the international network.

He says the caucus will help Fiji build diplomatic connections, share knowledge and explore areas of cooperation.

“As parliamentarians linking up with our colleagues in the Knesset and the other jurisdictions around the world, there is much we can gain from this.”

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Gavoka says Israel’s economic growth and development experience can provide lessons for Fiji, especially in areas such as natural resources and other sectors.

“Already there have been developments since the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem. We now have the Israeli embassy in Fiji and we’re meeting with the people from Israel and already having dialogue on what we can do to cooperate and develop what needs to be developed.”

The DPM states that discussions with Israeli officials are already underway following Fiji’s decision to open its embassy in Jerusalem last year.

Gavoka says the parliamentary group will provide more opportunities for lawmakers to work together and strengthen ties between the two countries.