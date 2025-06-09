Flying Fijians seek united response against Scotland

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are focused on putting last week’s disappointment behind them as they prepare for their final Nations Championship match against Scotland on Sunday.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says players and management have rallied together following the defeat and are determined to finish the campaign on a positive note.

“The boys know and so do us, the management, that it won’t be an easy game. We also know that we did not perform well last weekend. But it’s a new week of preparation and we’re looking forward to the match against Scotland.”

Seruvakula says the team has trained well throughout the week, with coaches and players working closely together as they look to improve their performance.

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“The first thing is we need to unite and work together. The loss last week didn’t only hurt the fans, it also hurt us, the players and the management team.”

Despite the challenges of playing away from home, Seruvakula says the Flying Fijians are determined to give their best in their final outing of the tournament.

“No excuse, come Saturday we will give our best in that game. Our last game, we need your prayers and support.”

The Flying Fijians will wrap up their Nations Championship campaign against Scotland at 1.10am in Murrayfield this Sunday.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.