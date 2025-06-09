Immigration budget boosts border security modernisation

[Photo: FILE]

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto says the 2026-2027 National Budget will strengthen Fiji’s border security through major investments in modern technology, decentralised services and passport availability.

Speaking in support of the Budget in Parliament, Naupoto says the Ministry of Immigration has been allocated $14.8 million to modernise immigration laws, enhance border management systems, combat human trafficking and improve access to immigration services.

“The allocation of $14.8 million is therefore not simply expenditure. It is an investment in national security, an investment in economic growth, an investment in international confidence, an investment in public service excellence.”

Naupoto says work on the Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record (API-PNR) system will begin in August, allowing immigration officers to assess passenger risks before travellers arrive in Fiji. He says the system is expected to have its first airline certified by October and five airlines connected by January 2027.

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He also announced that a new border management system, supported by Australia, will gradually replace the current system, paving the way for greater automation and faster processing for low-risk travellers.

The Minister says $5 million has been allocated to procure 100,000 blank passport books to ensure an adequate supply into the 2027-2028 financial year, while passport services will also be upgraded to allow more online applications.

Naupoto says immigration services will expand with new offices in Nakasi and Rakiraki to improve access for the public and support anticipated growth in international flights through Nausori Airport.

“Low-risk travellers should experience faster processing. High-risk travellers should receive greater scrutiny.”

He added that the Ministry’s long-term goal is to become a modern, technology-driven border security agency, with the possibility of transitioning into a statutory authority by 2027 or 2028.