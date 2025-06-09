Ministry moves to fix teacher pay problems

[Photo: FILE]

Teacher salary delays, questionable appointments and poor staff allocation are among the issues the Education Ministry is now working to address.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says some teachers have been in schools teaching students but have not received their salaries and acting allowances on time.

He explained that the delays have been caused by problems in the Ministry’s human resource and finance processes.

“The strong education system depends on a strong teaching workforce, and this Budget continues to recognise the important contributions teachers make to the future of our nation.”

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Radrodro told Parliament that the issue has been a long-standing challenge for the education sector and has been linked to questionable appointments and possible abuse of the system.

He says the Ministry is now working with the Ministry of Civil Service and the Ministry of Finance to correct these problems and ensure teachers receive the payments they are entitled to.

The Minister says fixing these issues is important because teachers remain the foundation of Fiji’s education system.

For the 2026–27 financial year, government has allocated $434.1 million for established teaching positions, compared with $423.5 million in the previous budget.

A further $4.78 million has been allocated for unestablished teaching positions, an increase from $4.55 million last year.

The funding is aimed at maintaining teacher positions, supporting staffing needs and ensuring schools continue operating effectively.

However, Radrodro said the challenge was not only about the number of teachers available, but also how teachers are being placed and managed across schools.

He points out that some schools have reported teacher shortages, but ministry audits have found cases where schools already have enough teachers but are not using them effectively.

The Ministry’s ER5 and ER8 teacher records are being used to check staffing levels and identify whether teachers are properly allocated.

Radrodro says some schools may appear to have shortages because available teachers are not being fully utilised.

Heads of schools, he states have been instructed to improve teacher management and ensure existing staff are placed where they are most needed before additional teachers are requested.

The Minister also raised concerns about teachers working in rural, remote and maritime communities.

He says teachers in these areas face difficult conditions but continue to provide education services to students.

To support them, government is continuing location allowances and relief teacher provisions.

Relief teachers help maintain classes when permanent teachers are away due to approved leave, professional development or other reasons.

Radrodro says improving Fiji’s education system requires teachers to be properly supported, paid on time and deployed effectively.

He says the government’s increased education investment must be matched with stronger accountability to ensure resources reach classrooms and benefit students.

The education sector has received a total allocation of $883.3 million in the 2026–27 Budget, up from $847.4 million in 2025–26.